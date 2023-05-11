IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville complained that the Pentagon shouldn’t prevent white nationalists from being in the military: “I call them Americans.” New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie joins Chris Hayes to discuss those comments, the right-wing conspiracies about the Texas mall shooter, what an armed society would mean for America, and more. May 11, 2023

    Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

