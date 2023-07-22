IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

    06:30

  • Trump to face federal trial May 20, 2024 in documents case

    06:52

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21

  • Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    07:12

  • Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy

    07:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22

  • ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

    06:44

  • ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

    07:09

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

    07:03

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

    06:34

  • NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court

    07:09

  • ‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law

    06:06

All In

Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe

07:18

“The special counsel has, I suspect, far more evidence available to him and to the grand jury than we had when we were prosecuting the impeachment a year and a half ago,” says Rep. Joe Neguse, who served as House impeachment manager in Trump’s second impeachment. “I trust the special counsel to faithfully execute the duties of his office and we’re going to have to wait and see what potential charges may or may not arise out of that proceeding.”July 22, 2023

