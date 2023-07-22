Trump to face federal trial May 20, 2024 in documents case

Donald Trump has received a trial date in the federal documents case. Ali Velshi breaks down the timeline and what to expect in 2024. “The ex-President will be forced to sit before a federal judge – and a jury of his peers – as they consider whether or not he is guilty of a sprawling 37-count indictment. This news is not great for the Republican frontrunner because that date – May 20th, 2024 – is right smack in the middle of the primary season.”July 22, 2023