    Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

All In

Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

06:25

Chris Hayes: It's worth remembering the context of how the Stormy Daniels story unfolded and America's long history of career-ending sex scandals. Because if Trump is indicted for this, that was the motive. That is why he did it.March 17, 2023

