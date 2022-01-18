IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally

All In

Trump shares stage with self-proclaimed Oath Keeper at Arizona rally

07:33

"You might think this Oath Keeper who was at the insurrection would be keeping his head down since then, trying to lay low and avoid attention. But you would be wrong," says Mehdi Hasan on Trump-endorsed candidate Mark Finchem speaking at the former president’s rally.Jan. 18, 2022

