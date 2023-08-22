Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up03:09
- Now Playing
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges08:03
- UP NEXT
Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'06:17
‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch06:46
Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not07:24
MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures05:40
Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors07:44
Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump05:49
Mark Meadows seeks to move Georgia conspiracy case to federal court05:09
‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment08:01
Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’06:59
Iowa man to Pence: ‘I’m glad they didn’t hang you’02:42
‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui03:30
Michigan has charged its Trump ‘fake electors.’ What about the other 6 states?06:26
‘Shockingly corrupt’: Hayes shreds ‘kept man’ Clarence Thomas over megadonor deals09:52
‘5-alarm fire’ for GOP: Abortion rights have won in every post-Roe election02:19
Warnock: We saw Jan. 6 ‘metastasize into voter suppression laws’ across America07:16
Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights07:48
‘No, thanks’: GOP voters, major donors losing interest in the DeSantis ‘war on woke’05:42
Indicted ex-president celebrates America’s World Cup defeat in ‘deranged’ rant03:15
GOP 2024 race: Majority of Iowa caucusgoers say their minds aren’t made up03:09
- Now Playing
Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges08:03
- UP NEXT
Psaki: Why GOP candidates' ‘looking to the future’ line is a 'cop out'06:17
‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch06:46
Asa Hutchinson: I will prosecute Trump at the debate—whether he's there or not07:24
MAGA judge: Abortion pill robs doctors ‘joy’ of fetus pictures05:40
Play All