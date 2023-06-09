Melber: This is the first day of the rest of Trump's life. It's going to get worse from here.

Ari Melber reacts after a federal grand jury indicts Donald Trump on seven criminal counts in connection with Jack Smith's classified documents probe. A federal grand jury indicted Donald Trump on seven criminal counts in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents that were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. June 9, 2023