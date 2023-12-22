Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call11:22
Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says09:24
- Now Playing
Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court11:46
- UP NEXT
'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin06:17
‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill10:35
‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump07:34
The history of the insurrection clause—and why it ‘plainly’ applies to Trump08:16
Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end09:47
Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’03:06
Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary05:30
Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak09:44
‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia09:39
Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis07:48
'Staged': Remember Trump's constant propaganda about the economy?10:37
‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing08:15
‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call11:22
Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says09:24
- Now Playing
Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court11:46
- UP NEXT
'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin06:17
‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill10:35
‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump07:34
Play All