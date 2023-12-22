IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

    11:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

    11:46

  • 'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

    06:17

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

    10:35

  • ‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump

    07:34

  • The history of the insurrection clause—and why it ‘plainly’ applies to Trump

    08:16

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47

  • Former judge: ‘Clarence Thomas will recuse himself when Ginni flies’

    03:06

  • Bombshell report: Gifts flowed to Clarence Thomas after he complained about salary

    05:30

  • Bombshell new report on the Supreme Court’s abortion leak

    09:44

  • ‘That’s it?’: Hayes blasts Trump coup lawyers’ apology letters to Georgia 

    09:39

  • Ex-British foreign secretary on solving the global refugee crisis

    07:48

  • 'Staged': Remember Trump's constant propaganda about the economy?

    10:37

  • ‘Bizarre whining’: Trump lawyers call Jack Smith the Grinch in new court filing

    08:15

All In

Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

09:24

The Detroit News obtained recordings of a phone call from Nov. 17, 2020 where then-President Trump and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel personally pressured local officials in Michigan to overturn the vote in the state's largest county. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins Chris Hayes to discuss. Dec. 22, 2023

  • ‘Sleaziest thing ever': George Conway rips Trump, RNC chair for Michigan phone call

    11:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump, RNC chair caught on tape meddling in Michigan 2020 vote, report says

    09:24
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s immunity claim won’t be expedited by the Supreme Court

    11:46

  • 'Epic downfall': Giuliani bankruptcy reveals depths of financial ruin

    06:17

  • ‘It’s not over': Colorado ruling is a warning to pro-coup lawmakers, says Ifill

    10:35

  • ‘This you?’: Conservative justice cited in Colorado decision disqualifying Trump

    07:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All