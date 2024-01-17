IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

    08:18

  • ‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

    03:29

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22

  • Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32

  • George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

    06:36

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP’s Hunter Biden spectacle is about ‘pleasing Trump'

    06:29

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

  • Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

    09:02

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

    07:37

  • Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

    05:54

All In

Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

07:20

Chris Hayes: “For all the braggadocio about Trump's victory [in Iowa] and how we should all be very afraid, he has profound weaknesses—and they are not going away.Jan. 17, 2024

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11
  • Now Playing

    Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

    08:18

  • ‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

    03:29

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All