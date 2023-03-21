IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meacham on possible Trump NY indictment: 'We're at the beginning of this drama'

    05:10

  • Schiff: GOP targeting Manhattan DA is right from ‘autocratic playbook’

    07:28
  • Now Playing

    Trump grand jury may make final decision on Wednesday, says Dienst

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Biden approves Alaska oil development despite campaign promise

    08:58

  • 'Run': Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gives advice to current Trump lawyers

    08:00

  • Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

    08:58

  • Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

    06:25

  • Bannon-allied businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    06:58

  • Family of ‘Cop City’ protester killed by police seeks answers

    04:20

  • How the abortion pill case landed in a 'tiny MAGA jurisdiction' in Texas

    08:21

  • Hayes: How the American right fits into Putin's long game in Ukraine

    06:21

  • 'Preposterous': Chris Hayes rips GOP for blaming SVB collapse on 'wokeness'

    09:10

  • Fox News lobs some softballs to DeSantis

    03:45

  • NYT: Texas judge tries to keep key abortion pill hearing quiet

    05:10

  • 'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation

    07:16

  • Jean-Pierre: Freedom Caucus budget proposal is ‘gut punch to Americans'

    09:06

  • Hayes: The Tennessee Lt. Gov. Instagram scandal and the anti-LGBTQ GOP

    08:08

  • Inside the Trump-Murdoch ‘mutually beneficial, dysfunctional relationship’

    06:47

  • Rep. Allred: GOP reps on weaponization panel should ‘take the tinfoil hat off’

    07:00

  • Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

All In

Trump grand jury may make final decision on Wednesday, says Dienst

03:11

“Wednesday could be a day that we learn much more about a decision or progress in this investigation. So that is the time frame,” says NBC News Chief Justice Contributor Jonathan Dienst on a possible Trump indictment timeline. March 21, 2023

  • Meacham on possible Trump NY indictment: 'We're at the beginning of this drama'

    05:10

  • Schiff: GOP targeting Manhattan DA is right from ‘autocratic playbook’

    07:28
  • Now Playing

    Trump grand jury may make final decision on Wednesday, says Dienst

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Biden approves Alaska oil development despite campaign promise

    08:58

  • 'Run': Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gives advice to current Trump lawyers

    08:00

  • Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

    08:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All