IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Democrats should pass these two ‘tangible, popular’ priorities right now

    02:04

  • Holder on Trump and Jan. 6: 'I think a non-prosecution would divide the nation'

    06:39

  • Hayes on Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s ‘egregious political malpractice’

    05:13

  • Hayes: If Dems are doing anything right, billionaires should be voting Republican

    09:01

  • Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out

    08:06

  • How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries

    06:17

  • Hayes: Coup plotter Mastriano is stone’s throw away from running Pennsylvania

    08:12

  • Mastriano wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects

    00:44

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

    02:33

  • Polls closed in Pennsylvania primary election

    05:11

  • Buffalo gunman cited same racist ideology pushed by right-wing media

    08:06

  • Buffalo massacre: How racist messaging became mainstream on the American right

    08:51

  • ‘Why are we feeding illegal babies?’: The right's response to the formula shortage

    09:21

  • GOP freaks out over rise of ‘ultra MAGA’ Senate candidate in Pennsylvania

    09:39

  • Chris Hayes on taking Paxlovid and what he learned from his Covid experience

    07:43

  • Why Democratic leadership is supporting this anti-abortion rights congressman

    05:08

  • Swalwell: ‘Inference of guilt’ if GOP reps don’t honor Jan. 6 subpoenas

    04:53

  • House Democrats: ‘My body, my decision’

    05:58

  • Ayman on the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: ‘Her humanity was unmatched’

    05:15

All In

Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

07:18

David Perdue has been Trump’s ride or die since even before they both lost statewide in Georgia in 2020. But just days before the GOP primary for governor of Georgia, it seems like Trump is hanging his old buddy out to dry. May 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Democrats should pass these two ‘tangible, popular’ priorities right now

    02:04

  • Holder on Trump and Jan. 6: 'I think a non-prosecution would divide the nation'

    06:39

  • Hayes on Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s ‘egregious political malpractice’

    05:13

  • Hayes: If Dems are doing anything right, billionaires should be voting Republican

    09:01

  • Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out

    08:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All