    Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

All In

Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

09:00

Kanye says he told Trump he was not loyal enough to the insurrectionists. Just days later, Trump sends a message of support to a group attempting to paint them as political prisoners. “It sure seems like he took the advice of the antisemites,” says Chris Hayes.Dec. 3, 2022

