IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury

    07:05

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11

  • Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20

  • Ava DuVernay on her new film ‘Origin’ and the ‘intellectual Indiana Jones’ at its center

    08:18

  • ‘We want it back’: Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

    03:29

  • ‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

    09:08

  • Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    05:50

  • U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

    02:22

  • Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

    08:32

  • George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

    06:36

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP’s Hunter Biden spectacle is about ‘pleasing Trump'

    06:29

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

    08:39

All In

Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

09:01

Chris Hayes breaks down how Trump is using his E. Jean Carroll defamation trial to sell the myth that even the law itself can’t hold him.Jan. 18, 2024

  • GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’

    04:02

  • Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, ‘Screw you’ on Gaza de-escalation

    07:17
  • Now Playing

    Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: ‘I would love it’

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury

    07:05

  • Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP ‘election integrity’ hypocrisy

    04:11

  • Trump left Iowa with ‘profound weaknesses’ — and they aren’t going away

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All