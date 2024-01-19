IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Nikki Haley dropping out of debates was 'big mistake,' says New Hampshire GOP ex-chair

  'Won't be the end of the world': U.S. execs unconcerned about Trump victory

    Trump compares himself to a 'rogue cop' in rant demanding criminal immunity

    GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters 'hostages'

  Bernie Sanders: Netanyahu telling Biden, 'Screw you' on Gaza de-escalation

  Trump dares judge to kick him out of court: 'I would love it'

  Trump must 'pay dearly for what he's done,' E. Jean Carroll lawyer tells jury

  Iowa voting in popcorn buckets exposes GOP 'election integrity' hypocrisy

  Trump left Iowa with 'profound weaknesses' — and they aren't going away

  Ava DuVernay on her new film 'Origin' and the 'intellectual Indiana Jones' at its center

  'We want it back': Raskin demands Trump repay $7.8m from foreign governments

  'Terror as a tactic': Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary

  Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

  U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

  Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump's 'SEAL Team 6' argument

All In

Trump compares himself to a ‘rogue cop’ in rant demanding criminal immunity

“It’s particularly notable that Trump compared himself to ‘rogue cops’ and ‘bad apples,’” says Chris Hayes on Trump’s rant demanding criminal immunity. “Trump’s theory...is that he deserves even less scrutiny than the already threadbare we’ve set for police in this country.”Jan. 19, 2024

