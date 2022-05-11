Trump-backed candidate in Nebraska faces multiple sexual assault allegations

- Now Playing
Trump-backed candidate in Nebraska faces multiple sexual assault allegations04:56
- UP NEXT
Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out06:37
Inside America's growing teen mental health crisis09:48
Esper: I thought I was better off in the job than walking away07:54
Lawrence: America is living under the obliviousness of the Supreme Court10:13
‘Dear White Staffers’ union efforts come to fruition06:12
Why new college grads should work from the office, not from home05:53
Senate set to vote on abortion rights bill this week09:40
Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.05:22
Attorney reacts to judge approving Marjorie Taylor Greene’s re-election bid07:03
Rep. Raskin: Esper revelations show Trump’s ‘fascination with violence’05:52
Defense Secretary Esper: Trump wanted to ‘quietly’ bomb Mexico05:20
Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?09:05
Steve Kornacki breaks down the Kentucky Derby04:09
'Vote, vote like your life depends on it,' House member says after draft leak07:23
'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history04:12
Steve Rattner: Mortgage rates are rising at the fastest rate in decades05:18
U.S. tops one million Covid-19 deaths07:15
Meet the Billionaire Bankrolling Trump-friendly Candidates08:26
Dahlia Lithwick: If SCOTUS strikes down Roe, what comes next is existential06:39
- Now Playing
Trump-backed candidate in Nebraska faces multiple sexual assault allegations04:56
- UP NEXT
Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out06:37
Inside America's growing teen mental health crisis09:48
Esper: I thought I was better off in the job than walking away07:54
Lawrence: America is living under the obliviousness of the Supreme Court10:13
‘Dear White Staffers’ union efforts come to fruition06:12
Play All