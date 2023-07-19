IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

  • ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

  • 'Failure': Raskin on missing GOP ‘informant’ turning out to be fugitive

  • 'Every week matters:' Judge Cannon weighs 'monumental' decision in Trump case

  • NYT: Clarence Thomas gave elite group 'unusual' access to Supreme Court

  • ‘Misfire’: Floridians already feeling economic effect of DeSantis immigration law

  • ‘Retaliation’: Why Trump’s former DOJ officials fear a second term

  • ‘Fundamental right’: Judges rule against health care bans for trans youth

  • ‘Disastrous’: Ron DeSantis at risk of becoming the Ted Cruz of 2024

  • Wisconsin governor uses clever maneuver to fund schools for four centuries

  • ‘Remarkable’: GOP voters not convinced by Pence's Jan. 6 defense

  • World records its hottest days ever this week

  • Trump-appointed judge rules against Biden admin in Facebook censorship case

Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

“This is the notice that many of us have been waiting for,” says Congressman Dan Goldman. The congressman and former lead counsel in the first impeachment of Donald Trump joins Ali Velshi to discuss the January 6th investigation and when he thinks we will see an indictment. July 19, 2023

