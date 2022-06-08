IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump allies entangled in investigation into Michigan voting machines breach

    Hayes: Why Fox News doesn’t want to air the truth about Jan. 6

  • Cincinnati mayor: ‘Absolutely madness’ to allow more guns on our streets

  • Chris Hayes: The untold truth behind the San Francisco recall vote

  • Justice Department expands Jan. 6 case with Proud Boys indictment

  • Chris Hayes and Ari Melber discuss the indictment of Peter Navarro

  • Pence aide warned Secret Service of threat against VP posed by Trump: report

  • Fred Guttenberg: We must end the gun industry liability shield

  • Hayes: The case for small, preventative actions against gun violence

  • Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

  • Conway on blueprint to keep Trump in power: 'If that’s not a crime, nothing is'

  • Tulsa police: 5 dead including gunman after shooting inside hospital

  • Hayes: The bid to blame Uvalde shooting on ‘anything but the guns’

  • In bizarre video, MTG assaults 'reality, science and the English language all at once'

  • Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a ‘national solution’

  • What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

  • How to break the cycle of America's ‘ritual’ of mass murder

  • Hayes: NRA’s ‘good guy with a gun’ theory failed in real time in Uvalde

  • Duckworth: GOP senators ‘value checks from the NRA over the lives of little babies’

  • 'Enraging': Hayes on dystopian call to ‘harden the schools’ after shootings

All In

Trump allies entangled in investigation into Michigan voting machines breach

According to Reuters, Michigan state police have seized voting machines and records related to the 2020 election as part of "the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems.”June 8, 2022

