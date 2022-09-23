IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What Herschel Walker has in common with Trump when it comes to charity

  • Why the DeSantis migrant stunt could be the new Bridgegate

    Trump admits to willful retention of documents in Hannity interview

    Appeals court rejects part of Trump judge's ruling, allows DOJ to resume doc review

  • Tracking the brazen pattern of Trump fraud

  • Michael Cohen: Trump fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end to the entire con’

  • Bernie: Cruz, GOP challenging student debt plan will ‘hurt them politically’

  • Youngkin goes full MAGA: Va. governor to stump for Trump-backed Kari Lake

  • The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case

  • 'Stunt governor': Why DeSantis may not be the star the GOP is looking for

  • Trump panders to QAnon movement at rally in most explicit embrace yet

  • New reporting on the Trump lies leading up to the Mar-a-Lago search

  • GOP candidates distance themselves from Trump after primary wins

  • Boston Children's Hospital becomes latest target of MAGA-right threats

  • ‘Atrocity’: Fmr. federal prosecutor on Trump judge’s ruling in Mar-a-Lago case 

  • FBI seizes pillow salesman’s phone amid election security breach investigation

  •  Trump continues to make martyr out of Capitol rioter

  • Brett Favre and the collapse of conservative government in Mississippi

  • Klobuchar on the GOP federal abortion ban: 'It’s much worse than it sounds'

  • Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

All In

Trump admits to willful retention of documents in Hannity interview

Chris Hayes: “Donald Trump went on national television where he sounded like a raving lunatic, totally disassociated from reality. But crucially, he fundamentally admitted to the main facts of the crime that the DOJ alleges he may have committed.”Sept. 23, 2022

