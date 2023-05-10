IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump accuser Natasha Stoynoff reacts to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Moment of truth'

All In

Trump accuser Natasha Stoynoff reacts to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Moment of truth'

“I just hope that just being there, and this trial, and the verdict has some sort of effect on some Americans,” says Natasha Stoynoff, who testified in the E. Jean Carroll trial that Trump sexually assaulted her, “It has to affect some.”May 10, 2023

