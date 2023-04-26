IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Trial begins in Trump rape-defamation lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll

06:32

MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin breaks down the opening arguments in E. Jean Carroll’s civil rape-defamation trial against Donald Trump. “She actually said to the jury, looking them squarely in the eye, ‘This is not a he said, she said case’” says Rubin. April 26, 2023

