BREAKING: Dozens of migrants found dead in big-rig trailer in San Antonio

    Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    Footage of Rudy Giuliani encounter reveals what actually went down

  • Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?

  • Rebecca Traister: The necessity of hope in post-Roe America

  • Warren on ending of Roe: ‘Supreme Court doesn’t get the last word’—we do

  • Hayes: Overturning of Roe is ‘raw exertion of power by 5 right-wing judges’

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Strong belief’ that Senate will pass bipartisan gun bill

  • Hayes on the high-stakes gamble of Democrats boosting extremists candidates

  • Arizona's Rusty Bowers says he would vote for Trump again despite coup plot

  • Partner of fallen Capitol officer: Trump to blame for deaths of Jan. 6 victims

  • Hayes: For the far-right, violence and the threat of it are the point

  • Mehdi Hasan: How on Earth is Ted Cruz still in the Senate?

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to call for Justice Thomas’ impeachment

  • Right-wing extremists ramp up anti-LGBTQ hate

  • George Conway: Luttig testimony will be ‘blockbuster moment’ in Jan. 6 hearings

  • Proud Boys document shows detailed Jan. 6 plan to occupy government buildings

  • Lofgren: Future Jan. 6 hearing witnesses will primarily be from Trump World

  • Chris Hayes: How ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump and his Big Lie

  • Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new ‘level of propaganda’

  • Here’s everything we learned from the first January 6 hearing 

All In

Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

08:00

Last week, the Jan. 6 committee revealed shocking evidence implicating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his office in Donald Trump's coup plot. Since then, Johnson has tried to deny, minimize, and spin his role in trying to overturn the will of the people. June 28, 2022

