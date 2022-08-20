IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

The truth behind the DeSantis ‘election integrity’ stunt in Florida

08:32

Ron DeSantis’ new fraud unit charged twenty Floridians with the crime of voting while being a convicted felon. “This entire display was pretty disgusting and even more so when you consider the context,” says Chris Hayes. Aug. 20, 2022

