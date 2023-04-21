IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • How the Republican freakout over ‘87,000 new IRS agents’ turned out

    02:38

  • Hayes: Republicans ignore gun violence when fearmongering about crime

    05:23

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

    02:59

  • Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell

    07:39

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: ‘Jim Jordan took the circus out on the road’

    06:08

  • Justice Thomas' real estate deal with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow sparks new ethic concerns

    12:51

  • ProPublica: Clarence Thomas secretly sold properties to GOP donor Harlan Crow

    07:35

  • 'Politically toxic': Hayes on the abortion trap the GOP sprung for themselves

    11:29

  • ‘Disaster upon disaster’: Fox caught withholding key evidence in Dominion case

    06:38

  • Tucker Carlson interviews man he hates ‘passionately’

    05:00

  • WaPo: Feds probing potential wire fraud in Trump fundraising off election lies

    05:45

  • Gov. Inslee: States must get 'creative and aggressive' to protect abortion rights

    09:46

  • Not just Tennessee: How anti-democratic movements thrive in GOP statehouses

    09:00

  • Tiffany Dover: Nurse targeted by anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist speaks out

    08:02

  • Gov. Whitmer: The people have spoken—and they expect abortion rights

    11:25

  • Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

    07:50

All In

The right-wing paranoia problem

11:59

Chris Hayes breaks down the effects of the “constant stream of paranoia” presented by right-wing media. “The idea that America is a crime-riddled dystopia. That behind every corner or knocking on your door is someone who wishes you harm. That the young women who accidentally pulled into your driveway or the child who rang your doorbell on mistake are there to kill you.”April 21, 2023

  • ‘Prove Mike Wrong:’ The five million dollar reality check

    07:40
  • Now Playing

    The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    'The Anti-MTG': How Rep. Jeff Jackson became TikTok’s most popular lawmaker

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • How the Republican freakout over ‘87,000 new IRS agents’ turned out

    02:38

  • Hayes: Republicans ignore gun violence when fearmongering about crime

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All