The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’
11:46
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes on the new Republican tactic of smearing everyone who disagrees with them as supporting pedophilia: “This is a disgusting and cynical attempt to render their political opposition essentially as hateable as possible.”April 6, 2022
Rep. Raskin on what he’s learned from reading Trump aide Peter Navarro’s book
05:32
Now Playing
The QAnon part out loud: GOP smears political opponents as ‘pro-pedophile’
11:46
UP NEXT
Sarah Palin set the mold for today’s GOP. Now she’s trying to rejoin it.
07:14
Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ
06:00
Vindman: Bucha killings show Russian ‘callousness for human life’
07:29
Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union