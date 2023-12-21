IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

The history of the insurrection clause—and why it ‘plainly’ applies to Trump

08:16

“You cannot hold government office if you are an insurrectionist or you supported insurrectionists. It's quite clear, quite simple—especially when you consider the amendment within the historical context of its ratification,” says Chris Hayes on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Dec. 21, 2023

