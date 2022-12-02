IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • Maddow: Oath Keepers convictions make it harder to whitewash Jan. 6

    09:35

  • Bernie Sanders: Congress must act to guarantee paid sick leave for rail workers

    06:33

  • Trump embraces worst parts of base in bid to claw his way back to power

    05:42

  • How seditious conspiracy verdict gives DOJ ‘stronger hand’ for future cases

    07:07

  • Klobuchar: This Supreme Court case could lead to ‘extreme outcomes’

    07:15

  • 'People are speaking': Rusty Bowers on AZ voters rejecting election deniers

    06:41

  • Breaking down the suspected Club Q shooter’s online profile

    05:25

  • Herschel Walker claims Texas as his primary residence on taxes

    09:03

  • Rep. Mary Peltola wins Alaska House race, defeating Sarah Palin

    08:20

  • Club Q shooting: Fierro serves as rebuttal to right's bigotry toward queer spaces

    06:57

  • Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

    05:10

  • Ohio Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote on abortion rights 

    03:03

  • Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16

  • Colorado nightclub shooting comes amid rise in anti-LGBTQ hate

    05:52

  • Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped

    05:16

  • Clyburn: ‘Foolishness’ of GOP agenda will send them ‘deep in the minority’

    06:21

  • Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against

    06:36

All In

The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

09:22

Almost two months ago, a tweet reading “Kanye. Elon. Trump.'' was posted on the official Twitter account of the Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee. The tweet was deleted earlier today after Ye appeared in a livestreamed interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Adolf Hitler, continuing the streak of antisemitism he has espoused in recent weeks.Dec. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

    09:22
  • UP NEXT

    Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

  • Maddow: Oath Keepers convictions make it harder to whitewash Jan. 6

    09:35

  • Bernie Sanders: Congress must act to guarantee paid sick leave for rail workers

    06:33

  • Trump embraces worst parts of base in bid to claw his way back to power

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All