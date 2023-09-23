The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

“There is no way around it – the DeSantis campaign is in freefall. That is in large part because he lacks any coherent vision for his candidacy,” says Mehdi Hasan. “He was trying to just cheat it and say, ‘I'm Trump without the baggage, without the chaos.’ It turns out, Republican voters like the baggage and like the chaos. And turns out, DeSantis is really just trump without charisma, or charm, or humor, or personality.”Sept. 23, 2023