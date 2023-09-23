IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Great realignment’: Are Never-Trump Republicans actually just Democrats now?

    06:24

  • Republicans find scapegoat for auto workers strike: Woke cars

    04:51

  • Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

    08:34

  • 'Pro-democracy': Dems overperform in 24 of 30 special elections so far in 2023

    08:06

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

  • 'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    06:31

  • ‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

    08:57

  • Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

    09:09

  • Fetterman jeers Republicans 'losing their mind' over new Senate dress code

    06:34

  • House GOP in ‘Godfather II stage’ of internal turmoil, says Republican lawmaker

    07:23

  • New footage: Lauren Boebert vapes before ejection from 'Beetlejuice' musical

    02:49

  • 'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to ‘greed and arrogance’

    06:41

  • 'Think of your children': Top GOP senator voted to acquit Trump over safety fears, book says

    08:14

  • Mitt Romney: ‘Very large portion’ of GOP ‘doesn’t believe in the Constitution’

    06:53

  • Sen. Booker blasts GOP: ‘Morally obscenity’ of child poverty is a ‘policy choice’

    07:01

  • Ex-Manhattan DA: Georgia DA using RICO statue ‘to good effect’ in Trump case

    07:07

  • Mark Kelly shreds Tuberville: Chinese ‘popping champagne’ over military blockade

    06:51

  • Hayes: McCarthy's impeachment push, spending fight will alienate all sides of GOP

    04:45

  • New bombshell report on payments to Ginni Thomas by ‘face of dark money’ Leonard Leo

    07:52

All In

The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

03:06

“There is no way around it – the DeSantis campaign is in freefall. That is in large part because he lacks any coherent vision for his candidacy,” says Mehdi Hasan. “He was trying to just cheat it and say, ‘I'm Trump without the baggage, without the chaos.’ It turns out, Republican voters like the baggage and like the chaos. And turns out, DeSantis is really just trump without charisma, or charm, or humor, or personality.”Sept. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Great realignment’: Are Never-Trump Republicans actually just Democrats now?

    06:24

  • Republicans find scapegoat for auto workers strike: Woke cars

    04:51

  • Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

    08:34

  • 'Pro-democracy': Dems overperform in 24 of 30 special elections so far in 2023

    08:06

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All