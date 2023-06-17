IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Comer: ‘MSNBC makes fun of me’ because Biden witnesses 'are currently missing’

    09:27

  • How Trump’s 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket

    04:13

  • DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement

    07:10

  • ‘The Bedminster mystery:’ Why Trump could also face charges in New Jersey

    10:26

  • Hayes: Trump’s main legal defense strategy? Winning in 2024.

    03:09

  • Cy Vance on the expected Trump delay tactics following his indictment 

    06:22

  • ‘Stark contrast:’ The Trump case vs. the Reality Winner case

    07:37

  • Raskin: Trump federal indictment is a ‘powerful and devastating document’

    08:14

  • Michael Cohen’s advice to Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta: Run.

    08:50

  • Two Trump lawyers resigned following his indictment. But why?

    07:45

  • How Walt Nauta, Trump’s 'body man' turned co-conspirator, could hurt Trump's case

    06:36

  • Eric Holder: Jack Smith won’t be ‘deterred by anything Donald Trump throws at him'

    04:38

  • Murray: This isn't a witch hunt. This is Trump taking classified docs to his beach house.

    02:13

  • Psaki: Trump is already fundraising off this — but don't expect Biden to get involved yet

    02:42

  • Why Donald Trump was indicted in Florida instead of Washington D.C

    04:25

  • Trump's been indicted. What happens now?

    03:06

  • Melber: This is the first day of the rest of Trump's life. It's going to get worse from here.

    02:58

  • Pence hits Trump during campaign launch: He ‘should never’ be president again

    06:32

  • Conway: Trump reportedly receiving target letter suggests ‘imminent’ indictment

    06:36

  • Goldman: Ted Cruz will spout ‘BS all over Fox News’ to undermine DOJ, defend Trump

    07:32

All In

The case for a televised Trump trial 

06:16

"The rationale gets more and more ridiculous as time goes on," says former federal judge Nancy Gertner on courts resisting cameras in the courtroom. "During the pandemic, video was used to portray proceedings, and the Republic didn’t fall.” June 17, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Comer: ‘MSNBC makes fun of me’ because Biden witnesses 'are currently missing’

    09:27

  • How Trump’s 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket

    04:13

  • DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement

    07:10

  • ‘The Bedminster mystery:’ Why Trump could also face charges in New Jersey

    10:26

  • Hayes: Trump’s main legal defense strategy? Winning in 2024.

    03:09

  • Cy Vance on the expected Trump delay tactics following his indictment 

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All