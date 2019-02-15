The border has never been as safe and secure as it is now

The border has never been as safe and secure as it is now07:04
Beto O'Rourke, former Congressman and potential 2020 presidential candidate, talks to Chris Hayes about the existing border wall in his hometown of El Paso and argues that it did not make his city any safer.
Remembering migrants who perished along the border02:59
In California, miles of wall but no consensus03:09
The reality of the border03:26
Crossing the desert along New Mexico's remote border02:52
The border has never been as safe and secure as it is now07:04
The Catch-22 for migrants at the border02:56