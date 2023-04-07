IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

    10:22
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41

  • New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

  • WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    07:50

  • Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump

    04:52

  • ‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment

    07:41

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'

    07:48

  • Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says

    03:11

  • Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law

    06:27

  • New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’

    05:07

  • Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions

    08:47

  • Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir 

    07:25

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

    07:32

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

    05:28

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

    06:20

All In

Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

10:22

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson: “You cannot ignore the racial dynamic of what happened today. Two young Black lawmakers get expelled and the one white woman does not?” Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar and Sherrilyn Ifill join to discuss. April 7, 2023

  • Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest

    10:22
  • UP NEXT

    Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests

    03:41

  • New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow

    05:56

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

    11:23

  • WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago 

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All