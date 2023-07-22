IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

All In

Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

06:30

“When you’re in control, when you have everything, you don’t become nicer and more considerate of other people’s views. You actually become more radicalized. And that’s a phenomenon I’ve seen in other countries and we can see it in Tennessee – and not only there,” says Anne Applebaum about Tennessee’s one-party political rule. July 22, 2023

