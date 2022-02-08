Ted Cruz gushes: Canadian truckers ‘defending America’
08:39
Chris Hayes: “If American anti-vax politics helped fuel and outsource these protests, thirsty Republican politicians are certainly happy to capitalize on it now. Watch how eagerly Senator Ted Cruz tries to get himself next to those ‘courageous’ Canadian truckers.”Feb. 8, 2022
Ted Cruz gushes: Canadian truckers ‘defending America’
