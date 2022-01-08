Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality
“Ted Cruz has a long, well-established, well-documented thing for self-humiliation,” says Chris Hayes. "It was not at all surprising that Ted Cruz went on Tucker Carlson's show—to grovel, to apologize in a mealy-mouthed fashion and get walloped.”Jan. 8, 2022
