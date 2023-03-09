Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

- Now Playing
Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing04:26
- UP NEXT
Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story06:24
Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself07:26
She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.07:49
New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’12:09
St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'06:41
Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC05:58
Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'06:10
Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic04:21
D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’04:02
Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade08:50
Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying05:25
Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’07:02
Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate06:43
Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience07:59
Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education04:56
Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'13:51
George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe05:33
‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released09:03
Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'04:45
- Now Playing
Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing04:26
- UP NEXT
Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story06:24
Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself07:26
She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.07:49
New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’12:09
St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'06:41
Play All