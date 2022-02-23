Steve Schmidt on Rick Scott’s GOP agenda: Just a 'laundry list of grievances'
“This document is just a laundry list of grievances and nonsense,” says Steve Schmidt on Sen. Rick Scott’s 11-Point Plan to Rescue America. “It’s not a blueprint for anything other than to titillate Fox News viewers.”Feb. 23, 2022
Steve Schmidt on Rick Scott's GOP agenda: Just a 'laundry list of grievances'
