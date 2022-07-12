IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kansas will be first state to vote on abortion rights after Roe reversal 

    07:44

  • What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

    06:12
    Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

    05:36
    The people breaking the simplest rule of climate change: Don’t go backwards

    03:40

  • What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23

  • Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47

  • David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47

  • Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • 'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

    05:07

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

  • ‘Radical:’ The Supreme Court case that could upend U.S. elections

    07:43

  • Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’

    06:38

  • Police: Person of interest taken into custody after Illinois parade shooting

    05:30

  • Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS 

    06:03

  • How Trump's ‘mob boss’ playbook may be deployed for Jan. 6 investigation

    09:10

  • Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

    06:32

  • Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

All In

Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

05:36

Today, the judge in Steve Bannon's contempt case knocked down the potential defenses Bannon's lawyers had raised and sided with the DOJ, which called Bannon's offer to testify before the Jan. 6 committee a “last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.”July 12, 2022

