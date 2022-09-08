Steve Bannon 'en route' to surrender over new charges in New York, lawyer says

- Now Playing
Steve Bannon 'en route' to surrender over new charges in New York, lawyer says09:41
- UP NEXT
Trump rally highlights Jan. 6 case of alleged Neo-Nazi05:24
WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago04:45
Trump's history of seeking out 'his' judges continues with Mar-a-Lago case09:38
'Nasty': Hayes on Oz’s ‘shockingly disingenuous’ attack on Fetterman03:26
Folder marked ‘classified’ apparently on display at Trump 45-themed bar08:44
Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.06:53
Mystal: Biden reaction to protester shows difference between him and Trump02:53
Biden: No place for political violence in America07:35
Ex-chief of DOJ Counterintelligence Section analyzes photo of Mar-a-Lago docs08:37
Democrat Peltola defeats Palin in special Alaska House race, NBC News projects02:32
Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump response to DOJ filing is ‘word salad’04:38
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government02:54
Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 testimony retires07:11
Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'08:36
Biden approval among young Americans rises in wake of student debt news02:45
'That's a fascist statement:' Cicilline on Lindsey Graham’s 'riot' threat07:19
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe08:00
Not the White House Twitter account clapping back at hypocritical Republicans!02:30
Report: Woman posed as heiress to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago, Trump inner circle06:24
- Now Playing
Steve Bannon 'en route' to surrender over new charges in New York, lawyer says09:41
- UP NEXT
Trump rally highlights Jan. 6 case of alleged Neo-Nazi05:24
WaPo: Material on foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Mar-a-Lago04:45
Trump's history of seeking out 'his' judges continues with Mar-a-Lago case09:38
'Nasty': Hayes on Oz’s ‘shockingly disingenuous’ attack on Fetterman03:26
Folder marked ‘classified’ apparently on display at Trump 45-themed bar08:44
Play All