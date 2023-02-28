IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

All In

Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'

04:45

“The RNC is trying to run the same playbook from 2016 instead of tackling the Trump-shaped monster they've created head on,” says Michael Steele. “Forget loyalty pledges. If the RNC wants to get its house in order, start by throwing out the MAGA grifters.”Feb. 28, 2023

