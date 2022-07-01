IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

  • Footage of Rudy Giuliani encounter reveals what actually went down

    03:04

  • Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?

    10:41

  • Rebecca Traister: The necessity of hope in post-Roe America

    07:27

  • Warren on ending of Roe: ‘Supreme Court doesn’t get the last word’—we do

    05:28

  • Hayes: Overturning of Roe is ‘raw exertion of power by 5 right-wing judges’

    08:19

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Strong belief’ that Senate will pass bipartisan gun bill

    06:53

  • Hayes on the high-stakes gamble of Democrats boosting extremists candidates

    05:14

  • Arizona's Rusty Bowers says he would vote for Trump again despite coup plot

    08:48

  • Partner of fallen Capitol officer: Trump to blame for deaths of Jan. 6 victims

    06:28

  • Hayes: For the far-right, violence and the threat of it are the point

    10:55

  • Mehdi Hasan: How on Earth is Ted Cruz still in the Senate?

    07:17

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar continues to call for Justice Thomas’ impeachment

    05:55

  • Right-wing extremists ramp up anti-LGBTQ hate

    05:24

All In

Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

06:32

“If you are a woman, you are in danger. If you are a Black woman, you are in extreme danger. If you are a person in this state, Brian Kemp has no interest in actually serving your needs,” says Stacey Abrams, discussing the current state of abortion rights in Georgia under Gov. Kemp. July 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Stacey Abrams: Brian Kemp has ‘no interest in serving the women of Georgia’

    06:32
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 filmmaker says he’s cooperating with Georgia’s Trump investigation

    06:59

  • Hayes: The fight for democracy must go beyond Jan. 6 committee

    11:36

  • How Trump’s coup plot followed a ‘pre-existing script in American history’

    05:42

  • Schiff: Meadows ‘in hiding’ in wake of Hutchinson testimony

    07:10

  • Hutchinson testimony suggests violent insurrection was Trump’s goal on Jan. 6

    09:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All