IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

    05:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'

    06:10

  • Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic

    04:21

  • D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’

    04:02

  • Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade

    08:50

  • Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying

    05:25

  • Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’

    07:02

  • Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

    06:43

  • Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience

    07:59

  • Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education

    04:56

  • Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'

    13:51

  • George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe

    05:33

  • ‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released

    09:03

  • Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'

    04:45

  • The Ukrainian chaplains on the frontlines of Putin’s war

    03:39

  • Blinken: Russia’s crimes can’t become the ‘new normal’

    08:25

  • Zelenskyy says he hopes to meet with Xi after China issues peace plan

    06:07

  • One year ago: The night Russia invaded Ukraine

    06:01

  • Revisiting Bucha, Ukraine: The site of the civilian massacre by Russian forces

    05:30

All In

St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

06:41

Republican lawmakers in Missouri and St. Louis police are pushing to bring the city's police under state control, stripping power from Mayor Tishaura Jones. “This is about trying to take control away from Black leaders in several cities around our country,” says Jones. March 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41
  • UP NEXT

    Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

    05:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'

    06:10

  • Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic

    04:21

  • D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’

    04:02

  • Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade

    08:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All