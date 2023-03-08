IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

All In

She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

Amanda Zurawski, who was denied an abortion despite serious complications, is one of five women suing Texas in the first lawsuit of its kind. She joins Chris Hayes to tell her story. March 8, 2023

    She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

