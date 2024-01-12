IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

    U.S., U.K. strikes Yemen with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands

  • Hayes: We are already living with a version of Trump’s 'SEAL Team 6' argument

  • George Conway: Trump’s lawyer walked into ‘nasty’ trap at immunity hearing

  • Rep. Crockett: GOP’s Hunter Biden spectacle is about ‘pleasing Trump'

  • ‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing

  • Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity

  • 'Makes my blood boil': Michael Fanone scorches GOP for whitewashing Jan. 6

  • Harvard scholar predicts how Supreme Court will rule on key Trump legal battles

  • How Trump compels GOP lawmakers to ‘bend the knee’

  • Hayes: There’s only one anti-Epstein candidate—and it’s not Trump or RFK Jr.

  • Nancy Pelosi makes the case for Biden 2024: ‘Let’s get back to that kitchen table’

  • ‘Are you better off now?’: What America was really like 4 years ago under Trump

  • ‘Too lame to lead’: GOP candidates launch attack ads in final weeks before Iowa

Sen. Schatz warns of 'new turn' for Trump with 'Seal Team 6' claim

“It is much different when the official position of Trump's lawyers is that he could order a murder of his political rivals using SEAL Team 6, and that would be up to the legislature to determine whether or not it was criminal,” says Sen. Brian Schatz. “This is a new turn for him where he's taking the official position that he gets to do whatever he wants.”Jan. 12, 2024

