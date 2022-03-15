IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia 'clearly a message' for China 

All In

Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

05:41

“We have the ability to come together—even for a country like Russia which had integrated itself fairly well with Europe and the United States—and break that dependency,” says Sen. Chris Murphy. “That is clearly a message to China. That is a message that they are listening to right now.”March 15, 2022

