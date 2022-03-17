Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust
06:32
Share this -
copied
Sen. Tim Kaine: “We’re going to break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust. And it will not happen as fast as we may want it, but that’s what Ukrainian resistance and allied support is going to do.” March 17, 2022
Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question
06:38
Now Playing
Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust
06:32
UP NEXT
‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine
06:40
'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv
06:52
'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians
06:56
Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’