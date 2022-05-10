IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Kaine: We’re not in a war with Russia—but we need to protect Ukraine

    04:37
Sen. Kaine: We’re not in a war with Russia—but we need to protect Ukraine

04:37

Sen. Tim Kaine: “We’re not in a war with Russia. We have no designs on Russia. We wouldn’t have invaded Russia—Putin is lying about all of this. But we do want to protect Ukraine.”May 10, 2022

    Sen. Kaine: We’re not in a war with Russia—but we need to protect Ukraine

    04:37
