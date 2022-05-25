IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting

All In

Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting

Sen. Chris Murphy: “The difference between America and these other nations is not that there aren’t people with homicidal thoughts in other nations. It’s that they can’t go down to their local Walmart and buy a weapon that kills 20 kids in two minutes.”May 25, 2022

