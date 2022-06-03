IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Sen. Blumenthal: It is really put up or shut up time for Republicans

09:18

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Chris Hayes discuss the need for legislation to prevent gun violence in the wake of Uvalde and the 20 other mass shootings since then. June 3, 2022

