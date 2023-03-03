Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying05:25
- Now Playing
Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’07:02
- UP NEXT
Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate06:43
Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience07:59
Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education04:56
Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'13:51
George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe05:33
‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released09:03
Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'04:45
The Ukrainian chaplains on the frontlines of Putin’s war03:39
Blinken: Russia’s crimes can’t become the ‘new normal’08:25
Zelenskyy says he hopes to meet with Xi after China issues peace plan06:07
One year ago: The night Russia invaded Ukraine06:01
Revisiting Bucha, Ukraine: The site of the civilian massacre by Russian forces05:30
Vindman on the ‘strong case’ for Western allies giving fighter jets to Ukraine06:29
Report: Leaked document reveals Putin's plans to take over Belarus06:26
GOP congressmen meet with Zelenskyy as MAGA Republicans push against new aid06:56
Rick Scott pivots on Social Security Medicare after bipartisan backlash08:34
On air vs. off air: How Fox News lied about the 2020 election05:10
Mehdi: Bombshell text evidence confirms Fox 'is not a news channel'06:06
Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying05:25
- Now Playing
Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’07:02
- UP NEXT
Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate06:43
Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience07:59
Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education04:56
Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'13:51
Play All