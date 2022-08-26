IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tim Ryan to JD Vance: 'Screw you, we’re not giving up on the industrial Midwest'

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump fears indictment as 'Lock her up' rallying cry may come back to haunt him

    08:19

  • Maxwell Frost: The new youngest member of Congress vs. the last one

    02:52

  • Special election results show voters increasingly rejecting GOP extremism

    13:12

  • Trump special master filing merely a ‘PR document,’ says fmr. federal judge

    08:41

  • New reporting outlines Trump's 'willful' retention of classified docs

    09:21

  • Right-wing dark money gets $1.6 billion donation from one donor 

    06:13

  • Leonard Leo, the most powerful person in America you’ve never heard of 

    06:15

  • NYT: Trump had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

    06:01

  • The truth behind the DeSantis ‘election integrity’ stunt in Florida

    08:32

  • Hayes: Trump's 'openly inciting' rhetoric against DOJ is dangerously familiar

    09:29

  • DOJ alum: It's clear national security interests 'paramount' to Trump probe

    08:35

  • 'Cult of criminality': Long list of Trump allies convicted of crimes grows

    07:51

  • Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop

    04:25

  • Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy

    08:59

  • George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs

    08:19

  • Hayes: Yes Kevin McCarthy, we are better off now than two years ago

    09:16

  • ‘America’s mayor’ Giuliani now criminal target in Georgia election probe

    07:44

  • 'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material 

    08:51

All In

Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

02:08

Rep. Adam Schiff: “I still am concerned that as to even more serious allegations of misconduct around January 6th the attempt to overturn the election that the Department has still been moving very, very slowly. And as to certain lines of effort to overturn the election, I don’t see much effort yet at all by the Department.”Aug. 26, 2022

  • Tim Ryan to JD Vance: 'Screw you, we’re not giving up on the industrial Midwest'

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump fears indictment as 'Lock her up' rallying cry may come back to haunt him

    08:19

  • Maxwell Frost: The new youngest member of Congress vs. the last one

    02:52

  • Special election results show voters increasingly rejecting GOP extremism

    13:12

  • Trump special master filing merely a ‘PR document,’ says fmr. federal judge

    08:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All